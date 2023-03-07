Two Americans Kidnapped in Mexico Are Alive, One Is Wounded

Two of the four U.S. citizens who went missing after a violent kidnapping in Mexico last week have been found dead. Two are alive, Mexican authorities said on Tuesday.

Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal said that one of the surviving U.S. citizens was wounded. The other was not.

The four were friends. The woman in the group, Tay McGee, was going for part two of a tummy tuck. A tragic result of a tummy tuck. Tay’s mother told her not to go, but she said she’d be fine. She spoke with her mother minutes before the tragedy. She was fifteen minutes away from the doctor’s office.

Zalandria Brown said her younger brother Zindell was one of the four kidnapping victims. “This is like a bad dream you wish you could wake up from. To see a member of your family thrown in the back of a truck and dragged, it is just unbelievable,” The Epoch Times reports.

It’s unimaginable.

The U.S. citizens were found in a rural area east of Matamoros called Ejido Longoreño on the way to the Gulf coast. It is known as “Bagdad Beach,” according to a Mexican state law enforcement official. He spoke on condition of anonymity. He was not authorized to discuss the case publicly. Word of their location came to authorities before dawn Tuesday, reports the AP.

Federal and state officials escorted the two surviving Americans to an international bridge at the U.S.-Mexico border. The attorney general in Tamaulipas confirmed the information in a tweet posted this afternoon. The authorities are working to find out who is responsible.

The search was a joint US-Mexican operation.

CBS News has learned that the kidnapped Americans from North Carolina are Latavia “Tay” McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Eric James Williams, and Zindell Brown. Mexican officials have not released any information about who died and who survived.

A convoy of ambulances and SUVs transported the survivors to a section of the U.S.-Mexico border near Brownsville later on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. Whether the bodies of the deceased individuals were transported along with them was not immediately known, reports CBS.

Officials previously said a Mexican woman had also died in Friday’s crossfire. Her identity is not known.

This happened on a busy street in broad daylight!

The Americans were kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in Matamoros, a border city in northern Mexico, the FBI said earlier this week. All four people had driven from Brownsville, Texas, to Mexico on Friday in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates. Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday that the four Americans had crossed the border to purchase medicine and found themselves caught in crossfire between two groups of armed individuals.

Their car was hit by gunshots soon after the group grossed the border in Matamoros, the FBI San Antonio Division office reported in a statement issued on Sunday.

“All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men,” the office said. At the time, the FBI announced a $50,000 reward in exchange for the victims’ return as well as the kidnappers’ arrests.

