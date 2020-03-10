Two-faced Schumer Bragged About Cutting Money For the Swine “Flu Pandemic”

In the spring of 2009, the United States was faced with a novel influenza A Pandemic H1N1pdm09 virus. Labeled the “Swine Flu” it spread quickly across the U.S.

The CDC reports the following:

“While a monovalent (H1N1)pdm09 vaccine was produced, it was not available in large quantities until late November—after the peak of illness during the second wave had come and gone in the United States. From April 12, 2009 to April 10, 2010, CDC estimated there were 60.8 million cases (range: 43.3-89.3 million), 274,304 hospitalizations (range: 195,086-402,719), and 12,469 deaths (range: 8868-18,306) in the United States due to the (H1N1)pdm09 virus.”

New York State Senator Charles Schumer, recently on record threatening Supreme Court Justices, and chastising President Trump for not offering enough money to fight coronavirus, is also on record dismissively bragging about cutting money to fight that deadly Swine Flu Pandemic.

He boasted that spending on “all those little porky things like….sexually transmitted diseases, the flu pandemic, they’re all out.” Just when we think Schumer’s blatant hypocrisy can’t get worse, his own double-dealing words and actions prove us wrong.

Watch: