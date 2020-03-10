US congresswoman wears a shirt with Israel wiped off the map

Hard-left anti-Semite Rashida Tlaib was recently seen wearing a shirt with the map of Israel completely covered by the Palestinian State.

Tlaib is pictured in the clip below holding a copy of a book by Linda Sarsour, another vile anti-Semite, wearing a t-shirt depicting the “state of Palestine” where Israel is currently located.

These shirts are worn by those who want to see Israel destroyed.

Tlaib and her buddy, Rep. Omar, are strong supporters of BDS, Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions, which is clearly anti-Semitic.

Recently, she accused Israel of murdering a little Palestinian girl when she actually drowned in a well. She wasn’t sorry for it either.

The shirt that @RashidaTlaib is wearing here promoting antisemite @Lsarsour’s book totally wipes Israel off the face of the earth. A Palestinian flag painted over the entire map of what we now know as Israel. pic.twitter.com/ltBAFIWgSR — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 9, 2020

Last summer, she suggested Israel doesn’t have the right to exist if it is to the “detriment of Palestine.” Tlaib also has a lot of terrorist friends.

Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth said on the show last summer that Tlaib has a Hamas agenda.

There appears to be a strange silence about these two women and their anti-Semitism.