Two ICE Agents Appeared to Have Lied About Minnesota Shooting

ICE Director Todd Lyons released a statement saying two agents appeared to “have made untruthful statements” about a shooting in Minnesota where an illegal immigrant was shot in the leg.

They’ve been placed on leave, and a ‘thorough internal investigation’ is underway.

They could face charges for lying under oath or worse.

ABC News reported that video evidence showed the sworn testimony of two officers appeared to be false. ICE and the Department of Justice reviewed the evidence.

“Both officers have been immediately placed on administrative leave pending the completion of a thorough internal investigation. Lying under oath is a serious federal offense. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is actively investigating these false statements,” the statement said.

“The men and women of ICE are entrusted with upholding the rule of law and are held to the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and ethical conduct. Violations of this sacred sworn oath will not be tolerated. ICE remains fully committed to transparency, accountability, and the fair enforcement of our nation’s immigration laws,” Lyons added.

Initially, the two agents said that Venezuelan immigrants Alfredo Aljorna and Julio Sosa Celis assaulted them with a broom and a shovel last month in Minneapolis, leading to one officer shooting Sosa Celis in the leg. Their account was originally supported by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who said the agents thwarted an “attempted murder.”

Yesterday, a federal prosecutor in Minnesota asked a judge to dismiss charges against two men, including the one who was shot in the leg.

Rosen has asked the court to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning the charges cannot be refiled.

“Accordingly, dismissal with prejudice will serve the interests of justice,” Rosen wrote.

Lawyers for another man charged in the incident, Alfredo Aljorna, said surveillance videos did not corroborate the FBI’s claims that an agent was assaulted and said Sosa-Celis was shot while standing at his doorway some distance away from the officer.