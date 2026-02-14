Obama’s Former White House Counsel Resigns Over Her Relationship with Epstein

Kathy Ruemmler, the top lawyer at Goldman Sachs, resigned after emails revealed she had a close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. She also served as a White House counsel under President Obama, among other positions.

Reummler described Epstein as her older brother and downplayed his sex crimes. She also called him Uncle Jeffrey.

She had a relationship with Epstein spanning years.

Reummler claimed she had a strictly professional relationship with Mr. Epstein, a convicted sex offender. But emails, text messages, and photographs released late last month upended that narrative, leading to Ms. Ruemmler’s sudden resignation, which surprised many at the firm.

Before joining Goldman in 2020, Ms. Ruemmler was a counselor, confidante, and friend to Mr. Epstein, the documents showed. She advised him on how to respond to tough questions about his sex crimes, discussed her dating life, advised him on how to avoid unflattering media scrutiny, and addressed him as “sweetie” and “Uncle Jeffrey.”

One email in particular appears to have done her in. It was an email about his penis.

The exchange starts off innocently enough, when Ruemmler writes to Epstein, wishing him a “Happy Birthday! I hope you enjoy the day with your one true love. :-)”

Epstein responds: “They say that men usually give a name to their penis, as it would be inappropriate to make love to a total stranger.”

Ruemmler replies that it’s “hard to believe that there is still an open question about whether men are the inferior gender.”

In 2017, Jeffrey Epstein’s good friend Kathryn Ruemmler explained that she ran Obama’s vetting and ethics department and was responsible for vetting all of Obama’s cabinet members.

Ruemmler also said that she was saddened because Trump had “debased” the presidency.