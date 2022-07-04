Two NYC Murders are Adams & Hochul’s East Coast Version of the “Wild Wild West”

by James S. Soviero

Remember when NY Mayor Eric Adams fretted about legal conceal carry owners turning NYC into the “Wild Wild West”? Remember Gov. Kathy Hochul thinking along those same lines?

Not long after both those pols trashed SCOTUS’s decision on the Second Amendment, New Yorkers, along with anyone else paying attention, quickly learned about just who are the real threats to public safety.

Spoiler alert: They’re not law-abiding residents who have duly authorized licenses to carry firearms.

One of the most graphic examples has been caught on tape. It captures the moment a gunman opened fire during a broad-daylight ambush that killed Bronx teen, Melvin Urea. The 19-year-old was riding a scooter.

The video shows one of the males jumping out of the back passenger seat of the vehicle waving his weapon, which appears to have an extended magazine and shooting wildly into the street.

Police reported Urena was shot once in the head and once in the right leg, then transported to Lincoln Hospital, where he died.

Beyond the above-mentioned Dodge City-style shootout, there was another, even more, horrific murder.

A young mom was fatally shot while pushing her 3-month-old daughter in a stroller on the Upper East Side. Azsia Johnson, 20, had been allegedly assaulted by her ex-boyfriend at least once. Her mom, Lisa DeSort reported, “He was stalking her to the point he knew when she was discharged from Mount Sinai hospital with her daughter.”

“She was targeted,” a high-ranking police source said. “It was a close head shot and there were powder burns.”

Isaac Argro, 22, who was named a person of interest in the killing of Azsia Johnson soon after she was slain Wednesday night, was captured Friday.

Azsia had moved to a domestic abuse shelter to “keep safe”. Like many of New York’s laughably utopian approaches to protecting innocent lives, this one proved deadly and may be one of the reasons more women are seeking to purchase pistols.

There is no indication the killers, using their licensed firearms, were legal gun owners. Sarcasm intended.

Increasingly under the Adams/Hochul “watch”, NY’s already experiencing the East Coast version of the “Wild Wild West”, and it’s God-awful.

