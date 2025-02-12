Two Shooters in the Assassination of President John F. Kennedy?

GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida announced Tuesday that she will head up a task force to declassify federal secrets as part of her House Oversight and Government Reform Committee responsibilities.

The lawmaker said the task force will be conducting investigations into the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Dr. Martin Luther King. They will also look into unidentified aerial phenomena, also known as UAPs, as well as the Jeffrey Epstein client list, the origins of COVID-19, and the 9/11 files.

The first hearing is set for March, and the JFK assassination comes up first.

“Based on what I’ve been seeing so far, the initial hearing that was actually held here in Congress was actually faulty in the single bullet theory. I believe there were two shooters,” Luna said.

The Air Force veteran and former model told reporters she anticipates that her committee will be getting access to the yet-to-be-released JFK files regarding the assassination before they are made public.

WHOA! Rep. Anna Paulina Luna says her FIRST investigation will be the JFK assassination, Initial hearing was WRONG: “Based on what I’ve seen, the initial hearing that was actually held in Congress was faulty in the single bullet theory. I believe there were two shooters” pic.twitter.com/OwPqxUgJDn — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 11, 2025

