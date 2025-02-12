Steer Clear of Trans Worcester Massachusetts

The Worcester, Massachusetts, city council meeting held a meeting with men claiming to be women, calling for the town to become a “sanctuary city for transgender and gender-diverse people.”

A man dressed as a woman and calling himself a woman doesn’t make him a woman or a transgender woman.

The men who spoke to the town fathers claim they are afraid of Donald Trump. One said trans people could make the city “a very unsafe space” if the motion failed.

Another person shouted, “I am shaking right now! I don’t want to be here!” He was asked to finish up and said, “I’m sorry, am I taking too long pleading for my life?”

“Can you look at me and tell me how many of my friends need to die before you do anything? LOOK AT ME!”

One of them is actually a teacher.

One big man was unhappy about being called “sir” instead of “ma’am” and being “afraid to use public toilets.”

The Worcester City Council ended up voting 9-2 in favor of the motion to declare itself a “sanctuary” for “trans and gender-diverse” citizens, meaning it will not cooperate with federal and state policies that apply to the LGBTQ community.

This is your Democrat Party today.

These people are not well, and that includes the town council.

Last night, Worcester, Massachusetts voted to become a “Sanctuary City for Transgender and Gender Diverse People” The City Council Meeting before the vote was… Interesting: pic.twitter.com/Ouun3BerqB — ALX (@alx) February 12, 2025

