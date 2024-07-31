TX AG Paxton Wins $1.4B Landmark Settlement from Meta

By now, everyone knows that Google, Meta, Instagram, and many other platforms have censored Donald Trump’s iconic photo after he was shot, as well as articles that will influence the election. Kamala’s record is disappearing from the Internet. You might not know that Meta was turning photos into biometric data.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has won a monumental $1.4 billion settlement from Meta. This landmark legal triumph marks the largest privacy settlement ever by a single state.

In 2011, Meta faced criticism for automating the tagging of individuals in photos without consent, turning each tagged photo into a piece of biometric data.

This practice, unknown to most users, violated Texas’ “Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier” Act, leading to this unprecedented settlement after a decade of legal challenges and public outcry.


