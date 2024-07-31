The American Elite And We, the Lab Rats

Victor Davis Hanson spoke with Rob Schmitt on Newsmax last night about the American elite and their lab rats.

VDH pointed to the Martha’s Vineyard elite as an example of where the wealthy elites are coming from. They welcomed anonymous, unvetted foreigners into the country but got rid of them within 24 hours. They don’t expect to experience any of the negative aspects of their social experimentation.

It’s where many of these super-wealthy stand, suggests Hanson. They live in a kind of Utopia and believe if they have full control, the entire nation and the world will become Utopia. They are the superior beings, and the rest of us peasants are the dregs, the lab rats for their experiment.

They believe they are the chosen ones because they are rich and influential. We, the peasants, didn’t learn to code.

Watch: