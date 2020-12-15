Tyranny against a California restaurant owner

A Ventura, California restaurant owner was forced to close because he had voluntary outdoor dining on Friday night in protest. Governor Newsom and Mayor Garcetti are tyrants who go way too far. Their enforcers came down on him, claiming Newsom’s and Garcetti’s arbitrary rules are the law.

Meanwhile, those two release prisoners mindlessly and allow rioters and looters to escape all accountability. When will we reject this CCP-style tyranny?

Anton Van Happen, who has also appeared on Tucker’s show, refused to shut his restaurant down when ‘health inspectors’ came by Friday night and told him they had to do it – right before Christmas. He’s worried about his employees and wants to stay open.

More COVID enforcers came by yesterday to issue him a closure order, and he lost it.

All he did was put tables and chairs outside for a protest Friday Night and served all of his food to go.

If anyone sat in the tables and chairs, it was their prerogative to do so, not his instruction.

He said the health department told him that he could leave his chairs and tables out as a protest. However, that night, two officials came by and issued him a closure order.

Anton brought his tables and chairs back inside but remained open.

They came by yesterday and threatened to revoke his health permit if he continued to defy the closure order.

Anton made the point that next door to him, a clothing store can put their clothing racks outside for people to shop at, but he’s not allowed to have outdoor dining.

He says it makes no sense that they think COVID won’t get passed while shopping for clothes, but it will get passed with people eating outdoors. Anton says it feels like nothing more than a power trip at this point.

“It’s unfair to us restaurant owners” says Anton Van Happen, owner of ‘Nick The Greek’ in Ventura, on the county’s outdoor dining ban. Anton has been issued a ‘Covid-19 Closure Order’ for his restaurant forhaving outdoor seating despite serving take-out only pic.twitter.com/Rvr7n1e49n — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 15, 2020

A KIND PERSON

After the public health inspectors left Anton’s restaurant ‘Nick The Greek,’ someone who was watching his Livestream of the altercation called in and bought $100 worth of food to giveaway and a $100 tip for the staff. The person called in from Alaska.

After the public health inspectors left Anton’s restaurant ‘Nick The Greek’, someone who was watching my livestream of the altercation called in and bought $100 worth of food to giveaway and a $100 tip for the staff. The person called in from Alaska pic.twitter.com/b2CnWbE9a7 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 15, 2020

THE INTERVIEWS

During my interview with owner Anton Van Happen of ‘Nick The Greek’ in Ventura, public health inspectors stopped by to issue Van Happen a cituation from remaining open after receving a closure order on Friday.”I have copied with everything” says Anton pic.twitter.com/T39io6eC79 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 15, 2020

“I’m not breaking the law!” says owner Anton Van Happen of ‘Nick The Greek’ to public health inspectors issuing him a citation for staying open after being issued a closure order. Inspectors warn Anton of his health permit being revoked if he remains open pic.twitter.com/C2VD1CGm4k — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 15, 2020

“Are you going to pay my rent ? says owner Anton Van Happen of ‘Nick The Greek’ to public health inspectors issuing him a citation for staying open after being issued a closure order. Things got tense pic.twitter.com/9eKCiAjDaw — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 15, 2020

Public Health has warned Anton Van Happen, owner of ‘Nick The Greek’ in Ventura for serving food,defying a ‘Covid-19 Closure Order’ of a the possibility of having his public health permit revoked,barring him from opening his restaurant for business. Closure was issued on Friday pic.twitter.com/JgzxbXR8wG — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 15, 2020