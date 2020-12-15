Cloying Kamala and Doug describe Hanukkah a celebration of SJWs

Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish, gushed in their cutesy voices over Hanukkah as some kind of fight for the light by social justice warriors.

Harris explains in her sugary voice that the meaning of Hanukkah “is really about the light, and bringing light where there has been darkness. And there is so much work to be done. And it is a celebration of, always, Tikkun Olam, which is about fighting for justice, and fighting for the dignity of all people.”

Watch:

Hanukkah is one of our favorite holidays — and a reminder to spread the light at a time when we’ve never needed it more. From our big, modern family to yours, happy Hanukkah! pic.twitter.com/KbkisZooCO — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) December 10, 2020

She made Hanukkah into a social justice affair. I never heard that before. Apparently, Mr. Bernstein here didn’t either.

Not sure which holiday you are confusing Hanukkah with, but Hanukkah is a celebration of the Jews fighting an oppressive empire and winning back their sovereignty and religious freedom. Not light and tikkun plan, — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) December 12, 2020

It sounds like Hannukkah is the opposite of the way sappy-sweet Kamala describes it:

This video could not possibly misrepresent Chanukah more egregiously. Chanukah is not about “tikkun olam” or universalist notions of “fighting for justice.” The Chanukah story is one of Jewish particularism, traditionalism, and nationality repelling the forces of secularism. https://t.co/kxS83kFRrU — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) December 11, 2020

Honky Tonk Jew makes a good point also:

Lmao did you fight for justice when your cackling wife incarcerated every black male she could find who was in the same room as a joint ? — (@HonkyTonkJew) December 13, 2020