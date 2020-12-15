Cloying Kamala and Doug describe Hanukkah a celebration of SJWs

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish, gushed in their cutesy voices over Hanukkah as some kind of fight for the light by social justice warriors.

Harris explains in her sugary voice that the meaning of Hanukkah “is really about the light, and bringing light where there has been darkness. And there is so much work to be done. And it is a celebration of, always, Tikkun Olam, which is about fighting for justice, and fighting for the dignity of all people.”

Watch:

She made Hanukkah into a social justice affair. I never heard that before. Apparently, Mr. Bernstein here didn’t either.

It sounds like Hannukkah is the opposite of the way sappy-sweet Kamala describes it:

Honky Tonk Jew makes a good point also:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  2. I’m so glad that these lightworkers are here to build Wakanda. The mean orange tweets are banished to the memory hole and the Long Dark Winter is almost over.
    We need an epic saga to unite the comrades and these poor downtrodden victims of evil racist America overcame long odds to become enlightened beings destined to rule over the toothless hill scoggin deplorable kulak untermenschen.
    I look forward to my EBT card and for your first EO kommissarina Kamala make it usable at the dispensary.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.