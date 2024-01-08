Uh Oh, Barack Has “Deep Concerns” About Biden’s Campaign

M Dowling
NBC announced today that “There are new warning signs” around Biden’s campaign.

“The Washington Post is reporting former President Obama has raised questions about the structure of President Biden’s reelection campaign. Two sources confirmed to NBC News that Obama and Biden met over lunch in December and discussed the campaign, with Obama expressing deep concern about Mr. Trump’s political strength, underscoring the urgency. One source telling me this is an all hands on deck moment.”

It’s funny how Obama wasn’t bothered by Biden campaigning from his basement in 2020.

This is not good news. It could be the beginning of replacing Biden with someone more popular. Are they warming up Michelle, Gavin, or someone else?

According to Michael Cembalest, a top JP Morgan strategist, Biden will pull out of the presidential race over poor health. People think it will be around Super Tuesday.

They could be getting us ready for a replacement. Why did they only now notice he’s completely incompetent? Or is he? He is pushing Marxism.

Michelle Obama was speaking at the White House today about supporting and retaining women and girls in STEM careers [another fake problem]. Is she campaigning?

James Clyburn is also concerned. Mr. Trump appeals to black voters – more than usual. Another possibility brought up by Conservative Treehouse is that we’ll see another George Floyd episode to motivate black voters.


MAGA MAN
MAGA MAN
37 minutes ago

THE OBAMAS SHOULD GO BACK TO KENYA,

Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
40 minutes ago

Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics

lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
47 minutes ago

The Obama’s live the good life now in their mansions. I don’t see why Mike would put itself in any presidential race. Newsome would love the job as President. Old Joe and especially Jill would have to be removed from the WH kicking and screaming. Obama is putting out word to ramp up the mail in voter turnout. Every living soul, plus some dead ones will vote by mail in ballot if they are unable to make it to the polls. I predict 82 million votes for Biden. They know how to steal elections.

