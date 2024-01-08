Uh Oh, Barack Has “Deep Concerns” About Biden’s Campaign

NBC announced today that “There are new warning signs” around Biden’s campaign.

“The Washington Post is reporting former President Obama has raised questions about the structure of President Biden’s reelection campaign. Two sources confirmed to NBC News that Obama and Biden met over lunch in December and discussed the campaign, with Obama expressing deep concern about Mr. Trump’s political strength, underscoring the urgency. One source telling me this is an all hands on deck moment.”

It’s funny how Obama wasn’t bothered by Biden campaigning from his basement in 2020.

NBC: It’s “an all-hands-on-deck moment” for the Biden campaign as Obama tells Biden he has “deep concern” and as the American people increasingly reject them pic.twitter.com/ll7FSjobl1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 7, 2024

This is not good news. It could be the beginning of replacing Biden with someone more popular. Are they warming up Michelle, Gavin, or someone else?

According to Michael Cembalest, a top JP Morgan strategist, Biden will pull out of the presidential race over poor health. People think it will be around Super Tuesday.

They could be getting us ready for a replacement. Why did they only now notice he’s completely incompetent? Or is he? He is pushing Marxism.

Michelle Obama was speaking at the White House today about supporting and retaining women and girls in STEM careers [another fake problem]. Is she campaigning?

James Clyburn is also concerned. Mr. Trump appeals to black voters – more than usual. Another possibility brought up by Conservative Treehouse is that we’ll see another George Floyd episode to motivate black voters.

