Uh Oh Bil Ackman Is Ticked Off as Market Drops

Wall Street is raising alarms over the stock market. The Dow dropped another 1200 points and the S&P 500 fell 4%, entering bear territory. Oil fell. It’s a good time to buy Amazon, Apple or Tesla.

Trump’s tariffs are being blamed.

The administration seems to have lost Bill Ackman.

Bill Ackman is no fan of Howard Lutnick’s investment strategy. Ackman pointed out that Lutnick and his firm, Cantor Fitzgerald, are long bonds, suggesting they profit from economic downturns.

Ackman wrote:

just figured out why Howard Lutnick is indifferent to the stock market and the economy crashing. He and Cantor are long bonds. He profits when our economy implodes. It’s a bad idea to pick a Secretary of Commerce whose firm is levered long fixed income. It’s an irreconcilable conflict of interest.

He is no longer angry with Democrats:

I have no anger toward Dems. Just disappointment. I don’t think this was foreseeable. I assumed economic rationality would be paramount. My bad.

Donald Trump has supported tariffs for decades. Ackman should have known that.

Many people aren’t impressed with Ackman’s comments.


