Fund for Killer Karmelo Anthony Reaches $148K as He Becomes a Victim

Karmelo Anthony stabbed Austin Metcalf in the heart on April 2nd as they argued over a seat. Anthony entered the tent Austin and his brother were in, and they wanted him to leave. Karmelo admitted to the stabbing, and according to CBS News, once in the police car, he asked the officers if what he did could be considered self-defense.

The NY Post report, based on eyewitness accounts:

After the initial confrontation, Anthony unzipped a bag, reached inside, and told Metcalf, “Touch me and see what happens,” a witness told police, according to the arrest report.

Moments later, Metcalf “grabbed Anthony to tell him to move and Anthony pulled out … a black knife and stabbed Austin once in the chest,” police said. The teen suffered a stab wound to the heart and later died in the arms of his identical twin brother, Hunter.

Anthony told police he did stab Metcalf but says that Metcalf put his hands on him first, according to FOX 4. Anthony also reportedly asked police whether what he did could be considered self-defense.

The Fundraiser

The family of Karmelo Anthony has a GiveSendGo fundraiser for him.

On the official site, he has received $148,250 from 4,238 people. The family keeps raising the ceiling.

The ceiling is up to $200,000.

Black Lives Matter has taken up the cause probably because he’s black and the victim is white. A Justice for Karmelo Anthony site has only collected $350.

The family wrote on the fundraiser, “The narrative being spread is false, unjust, and harmful.” They say they are a religious family.

The following comments were on the page and have since been removed:

The crowdfunding page that has been set up for Anthony alleged that the suspect was “jumped” by the brothers. It also alleged that at least one of the brothers knew Anthony.

They described him as a“respectful, well-mannered young man” with “multiple college offers” and a “4.0 student.”

“A kid with ZERO criminal history- not even a blemish. A son raised in a loving home by parents who taught him right from wrong,” the page reads. Two anonymous donors contributed $1,000 each to the campaign.

An attorney for Anthony has claimed that the stabbing was done in self-defense.

Defense attorney Deric Walpole told local news outlet NBC 5 that Anthony stated he acted in self-defense.

“I know that my client said it was self-defense. I don’t have any reason to disbelieve that, but I need to develop facts, talk to people and figure out what’s going on before I make any statements about what I think happened,” Walpole told the outlet on Friday, April 4. “I don’t have any reason to think it wasn’t self-defense at this time.”

The defense attorney added that he is also asking a judge to lower Anthony’s $1 million bond.

According to CBS, police released this information on the murder:

Witness says Metcalf was sitting under his school’s tent.

Anthony came over to them.

Metcalf told Anthony to leave.

Anthony then grabbed his bag and reached inside, telling Metcalf to “touch me and see what happens,” according to the police document.

No one was aware that Anthony had a weapon.

One witness says Metcalf touched Anthony, and another says he grabbed Anthony.

Anthony immediately pulled a knife out of the backpack and stabbed Metcalf in the chest.

Anthony then fled the scene.

Metcalf grabbed his chest and told his teammates to get help before he passed away in his brother’s arms.

When police caught Anthony, an officer said: “I have the alleged suspect,” which prompted Anthony to say, “I’m not alleged, I did it.”

Once inside the police cruiser, Anthony asked if Metcalf was okay and if what he did would be considered self-defense.

James Whitlock is on top of it in a pinned X post:

Karmelo Anthony, the kid who killed Austin Metcalf.

Hear me out.

My belief is that most of the stuff you’re seeing on this app defending Anthony is bought and paid for by his defense team and the leftist NGOs agitating for racial conflict. It’s not organic. You pay key race-bait influencers to post stuff in his defense and then you let groupthink and racial idolatry take over. Next thing you know a cut-and-dry case becomes a clickable, ratings-driving narrative about America’s “racial” history and “unfair” criminal justice system. This is the matrix at work doing what it’s designed to do — divide black and white and distract from truth.

We’re in a battle of good vs evil. Unfortunately, black Americans have been brainwashed into the demonic “black culture” religion established by Hollywood and the music industry.

We should pray for deliverance and point to Christ and the Cross. All else is noise and plays into the hands of our enemy, Satan. Thanks for reading.

Another Tweet or X Post:

Karmelo Anthony stabbed Metcalf in the heart and his defense team is putting Metcalf on trial through social media. This is a well-organized strategy. They’ve already succeeded in turning the discussion into “bullying.” There’s no proof bullying was involved. https://t.co/mf4CNRokvy — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 7, 2025

The family mentioned the photo of him with a gun. They said it was only an airsoft gun. In the photo, he appears to be trying to look like a cool gangster.

Democrats and the media: “White supremacy is the biggest threat to America.” Austin Karmelo

Metcalf Anthony

Last IG Post Last IG Post https://t.co/KKjiQ4qAME pic.twitter.com/Z3WxeOcasv — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) April 3, 2025

The GoFundMe for Austin Metcalf has collected $250,000.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email