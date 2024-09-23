UK Is Importing Rwanda, Terrorists, Criminals to Their Nation

Dozens of terror suspects have crossed the Channel in small boats, according to the former immigration minister Robert Jenrick.

The Tory leadership candidate said individuals associated with the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda were among those who had arrived and said they were refugees, The Telegraph reports.

In addition, Mr. Jenrick said at least 1,000 people who arrived on small boats up until the end of 2022, when he was immigration minister, were “connected to the criminality of all kinds.”

He wants to keep the Rwanda plan, which was never put into effect. Whether that was a good plan or not, we cannot say. However, doing nothing means they are importing Rwanda so-to-speak.