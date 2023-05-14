UK Sends ‘Fire and Forget’ Brimstone Missiles

The UK is out of their minds. Newsweek reports that Britain is sending “Fire and Forget” brimstone rockets to Ukraine. What in the world is going on with the Brits? Not that we’re any better.

They have already crossed Russia’s red line with the “Storm Shadow” missiles. Sending long-range missiles to an untrustworthy nation like Ukraine will lead us into World War III. They don’t need them. The only purpose would be to bomb Moscow or Crimea.

Ukraine already bombed Poland and tried to make it look like Russia did. Zelensky has repeatedly called for us to join the war and not be afraid of a nuclear war.

Ukraine’s president is not our friend.

They are greatly endangering their own citizens. All the West had to do was honor the Minsk II agreement they signed, but apparently never meant.

The West now wants to destroy Russia. For what purpose? Who the Hell are we to interfere in every nation at will?

Oh, but wait, white supremacy is the greatest danger.

I contend Biden and his team are the greatest threat.

the most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland is white supremacy. (Applause.) pic.twitter.com/Yz7Z0B9n9J — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 14, 2023

And as we said, Zelensky can’t be trusted.

Blatantly false, according to an overwhelming array of sources *including the US government* Why aren’t any debunkers or disinformation warriors “fact-checking” this pic.twitter.com/CjnNJBxVbr — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 14, 2023

