UK’s New Prime Minister Is Like Electing Klaus Schwab

The new UK Prime Minister is a globalist. Pray for the UK. They need it as much as we do. Their new PM doesn’t know what a woman is.

According to Dr Ahmad Malik, the new UK Prime Minister wanted to censor anti-vaxers.

“We have to deal with the anti-vax campaigners,” Keir Starmer said, according to Malik. “This man wanted to introduce legislation to censor people like me. I am dangerous to this man because I defend medical ethics, informed consent, and bodily autonomy and expose the deadly shots.”

Starmer appointed a radical lockdown agent as his chief science advisor. It’s a bad start, but to be expected.

A government that picks lockdowner Partick Vallance as its chief science advisor will have no compunction locking you down, closing your schools, and forcing you to take medical products without your informed consent. Starmer starts off of the wrong foot.https://t.co/QHQF6S6Jrz — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) July 6, 2024



Starmer is a World Economic Forum operative.

Our new UK Prime Minister: “You have to choose between Davos (WEF) or Westminster (UK parliament)?” PM Keir Starmer: “Davos”pic.twitter.com/GhrAbtU4tg https://t.co/b2ksX3XybH — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) July 6, 2024

He’s planning a great reset for the UK.

“Our Country needs a bigger reset…” -Keir Starmer quoting Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum. Frightening times for our U.K. Patriots. pic.twitter.com/QrlkuNIJ9t — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) July 5, 2024

Starmer doesn’t know if women can have a penis. He’s a real genius.

Starmer has already pledged allegiance to President Zelensky. That doesn’t bode well for any peace deals.

The UK’s new Prime Minister Keir Starmer used his first speech to pledge his allegiance to Zelensky. What an absolute disgrace! pic.twitter.com/jzF7WJC1b4 — Aussie Cossack (@aussiecossack) July 6, 2024

He thinks some child sex offenders don’t need to be imprisoned. He holds every awful idea.

Kier Starmer doesn’t think some people should be locked up. pic.twitter.com/i7JSoWluKA — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 7, 2024