UN General Assembly Voted to Admit the State of Palestine

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, shredded the UN charter with a small shredder as the UN General Assembly backed a Palestinian bid to become a UN member. He said they should see what they are inflicting on the UN Charter.

Reuters stated that the assembly adopted the resolution with 143 votes in favor and just 9 were against it.

The resolution “determines that the State of Palestine … should therefore be admitted to membership.”

“As long as so many of you are ‘Jew-hating,’ you don’t really care that the Palestinians are not ‘peace-loving,'” Erdan stated. “Shame on you!”

Palestinians currently have a state – Gaza – and it’s run by the duly elected terrorist organization of Hamas.

Related