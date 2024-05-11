Biden & Obrador Tighten the Border in Time for the Elections

After three-and-a-half years of unlimited migration of unvetted foreigners coming illegally from around the world, Biden will tighten the border in time for the elections six months from now. Democrats are trying to blame Republicans for the open borders as an election ploy.

According to Reuters, “four sources familiar with the matter said the Biden administration is set to tighten access to asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border via a new regulation that could be issued as soon as Thursday. The move is targeted at reducing illegal crossings [temporarily].

“The regulation would require migrants to be assessed at an initial asylum screening stage to see whether they should be barred from asylum and quickly deported, said the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss internal government planning. They added that the measure appeared limited in scope.”

Mexico made a deal with Joe Biden to stop some of the illegals pouring in, except for the ones that are difficult to deport.

Todd Bensman of The Center for American Progress:

Mexican President Lopez Obrador wanted an extensive deal. He demanded the U.S. give $20 billion to Latin American and Caribbean countries. Additionally, he demanded grant work visas to ten million Hispanics who have worked in the U.S. for at least ten years. Another demand was to end sanctions against Venezuela and halt the Cuban blockade.

Did he get it? Vote Joe, and you’ll see.

Obrador has also called for a superstate of U.S. and South American workers.

Florida Democrat Sen. Masto wants amnesty for some:

They want amnesty for all these people to give them a permanent electoral majority. They don’t care if they’re terrorists or criminals.

NEW – Chuck Schumer calls for amnesty for “all 11 million” undocumented migrants in the US because the American population “is not reproducing on its own with the same level that it used to.”pic.twitter.com/DNHHim68xr — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 16, 2022

The brilliant wisdom of Thomas Sowell:

