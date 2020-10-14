UN Human Rights Council Clown Show Welcomes China, Russia, Cuba as Members

Three authoritarian nations who abuse their people were elected to the UN Human Rights Council.

China, Cuba, and Russia were elected to the HRC on Tuesday, along with Bolivia, France, Mexico, Nepal, Pakistan, Senegal, Uzbekistan, and the United Kingdom, Fox News reported. Saudi Arabia was denied a place on the council.

The 2018 U.S. decision to withdraw from the Human Rights Council and use other venues and opportunities to protect and promote universal human rights appears to be the right decision.

Then-U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley called it “a protector of human rights abuses, and a cesspool of political bias.”

Current U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft said the move “validates [President Donald Trump’s] decision to leave that deeply corrupted body.”

“With China, Russia, Cuba & Venezuela as members, the Council makes a mockery of its intended purpose and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” she added.

As Fox reported, the U.N. General Assembly elected Libya, Sudan, and Venezuela to the Human Rights Council, which Craft said at the time was an “embarrassment.”

It’s a circus and a sad joke on humanity. It makes fools of people, and it’s as Orwellian as it gets. They abuse their people, deprive them of their natural rights, and then pretend they’re fighting for human rights.

How frustrating.