Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was locked out of her Twitter account

The President’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was locked out of her account, according to independent reporter Ian Miles Cheong and others on Twitter. She is accused of spreading misinformation obtained by hacking. So far as we know, there was no hacking of the Hunter Biden computer. That is what this is about — Hunter’s computer that contained emails.

The laptop was left at a computer shop and never picked up. The payment was never made. It was the store owner’s possession. However, Twitter claimed Mrs. McEnany’s account was locked for spreading misinformation about hacked emails.

Social media excuse for blocking the Hunter Biden story was their policy against the use of ‘hacked’ documents. How come no one had any problem with the NY Times Trump tax story which used hacked, stolen copies of the Trump tax returns?

It is quite stunning that the NY Post stories are being censored. It’s not only the story about the emails, there are two other stories we will check out soon.

According to the Washington Post, the NY Post story is not true. They are carrying Joe Biden’s water. They discount the emails in the Post, and now Fox News story, and go right to the fake-fact-checkers. This was posted on Twitter:

A series of emails obtained by the New York Post were published on Wednesday in a story alleging that Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, introduced his father to a top executive at Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, and that Biden pushed for the firing of a prosecutor investigating Burisma. However, according to The Washington Post, then-Vice President Biden played no role in pressuring Ukraine officials into firing the prosecutor, who also was not investigating the energy firm. It also doesn’t detail whether the elder Biden actually met with Hunter’s Ukrainian business associate.

Well, that will be the only story our Big Tech masters will allow us to tell. We are not allowed to say otherwise. The claim is a lot of foreign leaders wanted the prosecutor, Viktor Shokin out. So what? Apparently, that’s added proof.

So, all that Joe Biden said to these men is a LIE. He lied if the story isn’t true:

Months after @JoeBiden met with the Ukrainian executive that his son, Hunter, was taking $50K/mo from, Joe bragged about getting the prosecutor fired that was investigating his son! WATCH & remember Biden LIED, saying he wasn’t involved w/ Hunter business pic.twitter.com/diIyiD66vv — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 14, 2020