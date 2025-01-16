UN to Use Digital IDs to Track Energy Use & Change Behavior

The author pushes the need for legal identity to change behavior in an absolutely ridiculous article at UNDP, whose primary objective is to achieve sustainable goals.

“Legal identity serves as a fundamental gateway to accessing both public and private services. However, a staggering 850 million people worldwide lack the means to establish their identity. Embracing digitalization offers a pathway to bridging this global identity gap, with digital legal identity serving as a cornerstone of digital public infrastructure, fostering interoperability among diverse systems.”

They allegedly need digital IDs to fight global warming. They want to be able to track people in emergencies.

The article title, UN Pushes Digital IDs to Fight ‘Global Warming’ by Forcing ‘Behavior Change’ Among Public, gives away their intent. They plan to use these IDs to control our behavior. It will all be done to benefit the fake climate crisis.

“Leveraging digital legal ID data to track energy consumption, inspire behavior change, and enhance sustainability measures can mitigate climate-related disasters,” the article states.

They plan to track our energy use and then “inspire” our “behavior change.”

This looks like the next generation of vaccine passports.

We now have our incoming president pushing AI. That can be equally concerning. It will prove to be smarter than all of us and will collect our information and broadcast it if asked. It can track us. It can be very dangerous, especially in the hands of a government. They can feed bias or incorrect data into it. It can be hacked.

If you feel the walls closing in, they are.

