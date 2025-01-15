Jill’s Angry that Her Friend of 50 Years Nancy Pelosi Led the Coup

The Washington Post’s Kara Voght wrote a doting piece about Jill Biden. She said that Jill spoke of her relationship with Nancy Pelosi, who pushed Joe out of the running for president.

The first lady says she’s at peace with this ending. But.

“Let’s just say I was disappointed with how it unfolded.”

Why?

“I don’t know. I learned a lot about human nature.”

Meaning …

“I think that’s all I’m going to say.”

The author said Jill is the “keeper of the family grudges” because Joe is allegedly forgiving.

“Joe has an incredible capacity to forgive, and he’s incapable of holding a grudge,” Jill wrote in her 2019 memoir. “But that means I end up being the holder of grudges,” the one who recalls “every slight committed against the people I love.”

The article continued:

“It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run,” Pelosi said, even though Biden had already decided that he was staying in the race.

“Like I said,” Jill says now, seated in the Green Room of the White House on the first Sunday of January, “I’ve been thinking a lot about relationships.”

Her face, nearly pearlescent with lustrous foundation, betrays no particular emotion. She’s holding a china cup.

Tea. With honey and lemon.

“It’s been on my mind a lot lately, and — ”

Jill pauses.

“We were friends for 50 years.” She is using her teacher’s voice now. “It was disappointing.”

Most of us find her pushing him to run in his condition was disappointing.

The article is filled with affectation, but Jill probably is livid, but why? There is no way Joe should have been running the country for the past four years, much less the next four. Jill had to know he wasn’t running anything except into the ground.

