Understanding Stray Bullet Deaths

We’ve all heard of stray bullet deaths. These tragic incidents of misfires and poor aim certainly result in death. However, these types of shootings are nearly impossible to track and aren’t widely studied.

Our investigation into the subject revealed the following:

There were 124 notable stray bullet incidents between January and September of 2024.

South America leads the world in the total number of stray bullet deaths.

32% of stray bullet injuries result in death.

Law enforcement agencies track thousands of shots fired calls every year.

To better understand stray bullet deaths, we reviewed all related research and investigated headlines to provide the most comprehensive analysis available.

