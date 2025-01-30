Country’s Worst Mayor Brawls at a Town Meeting, Losing Her Wig

A Thornton Township, Illinois board of trustees meeting deteriorated into a massive brawl after a resident called out the country’s worst mayor, Democratic Mayor Tiffany Henyard of Dolton. It was over a review detailing mismanagement.

Henyard, who also serves as a supervisor for Thornton Township, joined in the brawl and lost her wig.

Local activist Jedidiah Brown called for the township’s board of trustees to place two of Henyard’s associates on paid leave before unleashing a personal tirade at Henyard.

“You gone, bitch,” Brown said after accusing Henyard of “sleeping her way to the top” and for being a “half-assed mayor,” the Daily Mail reported.

What in the wild ghetto shit is this? The mayor of Dolton, Illinois, Tiffany Henyard, and her boyfriend, starting attacking a speaker that told her “you gone bitch” at a township meeting. Fists were flying and she lost her wig! pic.twitter.com/JxKSPseYFo — ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) January 29, 2025

This is what corruption looks like… Illinois Mayor Tiffany Henyard’s alleged misuse of tax-payer dollars: • $100,000 spent on travel in just five months.

• $9,000 billed to Thornton Township for a January Mayors trip in Washington, D.C.

• $374,000 for three SUVs

• $24,000… https://t.co/72QdXVFnNx pic.twitter.com/0LgSvPt7ZO — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) January 29, 2025

