Country’s Worst Mayor Brawls at a Town Meeting, Losing Her Wig

A Thornton Township, Illinois board of trustees meeting deteriorated into a massive brawl after a resident called out the country’s worst mayor, Democratic Mayor Tiffany Henyard of Dolton.  It was over a review detailing mismanagement.

Henyard, who also serves as a supervisor for Thornton Township, joined in the brawl and lost her wig.

Local activist Jedidiah Brown called for the township’s board of trustees to place two of Henyard’s associates on paid leave before unleashing a personal tirade at Henyard.

“You gone, bitch,” Brown said after accusing Henyard of “sleeping her way to the top” and for being a “half-assed mayor,” the Daily Mail reported.


