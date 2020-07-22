Unearthed tweet cancels out Cathy Areu’s claims Tucker sexually harassed her

A past tweet of Cathy Areu’s has surfaced and it seems to debunk her claims against Tucker Carlson that he “sexually harassed” her when he “probed around” [propositioned in other words], to see if she’d have an affair with him.

According to Cathy’s October 2019 tweet, Tucker Carlson has always been “polite” to her. Sexual harassment is not polite.

TC doesn’t sound like the predator she described. And look at the nice gif she included with her caption below.

Also, forgetting her appearance, her comments on Tucker were irrational and bizarre. She sounds certifiable.

Thank you for your support! Yes, TC has always been polite to me! pic.twitter.com/ZBJhAqtcnU — Cathy Areu (@AreuCathy) October 24, 2019