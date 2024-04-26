Unhinged Vagrant Attacks Mayor During San Jose Promotion

California Mayor Mahan of San Jose was promoting his city on camera when a vagrant attacked his security detail. That is the perfect commercial for San Jose. As expected, people stand around and watch the vagrant try to kill the guard. However, they were busy filming it. No one wants to be Daniel Penny.

California gives you no-go zones everywhere.

San Jose has seen a 20% rent decline. It’s probably fright-flight over rising crime. More and more drug-addled and insane vagrants camp out on the sidewalks.

Remote workers can live anywhere. Pre-COVID, Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated new hires would be (mostly) out of California.

