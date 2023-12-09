University Presidents on the Chopping Block

The presidents of Harvard, MIT, and Penn refused to denounce blatant antisemitism and bullying on their campuses in a shocking congressional hearing on Tuesday. Now a growing number of prominent business leaders are calling for their resignations.

According to reporter Yashar Ali, The University of Pennsylvania is expected to ask President Liz Magill to step down today following yesterday’s emergency board meeting. The university’s renowned Wharton School of Business demanded her removal. Stone Ridge Holdings CEO Ross Stevens is threatening to rescind a $100 million donation pledged to the school if her employment is not terminated.

To top it off, billboard trucks are driving around and parking in front of the school. Someone hired a truck to drive across the campus playing Elise Stefanik’s testimony as photos of the kidnapped innocent people flashed on a screen embedded in the truck.

It could be said the University of Pennsylvania’s flirtation with #terrorism goes back more than 15 years. This is a photograph of former @Penn President #AmyGuttman in 2006, yucking it up with a student dressed as a suicide bomber. pic.twitter.com/V21oCh7Ztm — 78tiger (@78tiger) December 7, 2023

Harvard

Bill Ackman said Harvard’s president Claudine Gay was chosen as a DEI hire. Maybe they all were. Harvard President Gay is on her third apology, but It might not save her.

MIT is backing President Sally Kornbuth.

NEW: @MIT Corporation Chair Mark P. Gorenberg has released a statement stating that he “and the Executive Committee of the MIT Corporation entirely support President Kornbluth.” “She has our full and unreserved support,” the Corporation said in a public statement. pic.twitter.com/NKbJiYISSn — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) December 8, 2023

The Woke presidents were surprised at the reaction, but they targeted people who have been this way before.

There is a congressional letter demanding their firing.

I am proud to lead a bipartisan letter with @RepMoskowitz and 72 of our colleagues to the members of the Governing Boards of @Harvard, @MIT, and @Penn demanding that their presidents be removed after this week’s @EdWorkforceCmte hearing. Read the full letter here. pic.twitter.com/IOPpNdNh34 — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) December 8, 2023

