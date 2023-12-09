University Presidents on the Chopping Block

M Dowling
18

The presidents of Harvard, MIT, and Penn refused to denounce blatant antisemitism and bullying on their campuses in a shocking congressional hearing on Tuesday. Now a growing number of prominent business leaders are calling for their resignations.

According to reporter Yashar Ali, The University of Pennsylvania is expected to ask President Liz Magill to step down today following yesterday’s emergency board meeting. The university’s renowned Wharton School of Business demanded her removal. Stone Ridge Holdings CEO Ross Stevens is threatening to rescind a $100 million donation pledged to the school if her employment is not terminated.

Liz Magill

To top it off, billboard trucks are driving around and parking in front of the school. Someone hired a truck to drive across the campus playing Elise Stefanik’s testimony as photos of the kidnapped innocent people flashed on a screen embedded in the truck.

Harvard
Bill Ackman said Harvard’s president Claudine Gay was chosen as a DEI hire. Maybe they all were. Harvard President Gay is on her third apology, but It might not save her.

 

MIT is backing President Sally Kornbuth.

The Woke presidents were surprised at the reaction, but they targeted people who have been this way before.

There is a congressional letter demanding their firing.


Trump guy
Guest
Trump guy
15 seconds ago

IT SHOULD HAVE HAPPENED BEFORE THE HEARING WAS EVEN OVER.

