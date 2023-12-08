Nine New Unlikely Charges for Hunter from Dad’s DOJ

According to a charging documents filed by federal prosecutors, the Department of Justice indicted Hunter Biden in California on Thursday concerning taxes he failed to pay from 2016 to 2020.

The indictment – three felonies and six misdemeanors – alleges Joe Biden’s son lived a lavish lifestyle and spent money on everything but paying the Internal Revenue Service millions of dollars he owed.

This is a Biden DOJ, and it’s all very fishy. Hunter is facing 17 years in prison, and I can’t picture him spending a day in prison.

THE INDICTMENT

The 56-page indictment filed by special counsel David Weiss alleges Hunter Biden owed a tax bill of $1.2 million that was later paid by a personal friend — his attorney, Kevin Morris.

Weiss argued that during that time, Biden earned millions of dollars from business deals in China, Ukraine, and Romania, yet falsified tax documents.

The Associated Press reported that Hunter Biden “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills.”

“Between 2016 and October 15, 2020, the Defendant individually received more than $7 million in total gross income. This included in excess of $1.5 million in 2016, $2.3 million in 2017, $2.1 million in 2018, $1 million in 2019, and approximately $188,000 from January through October 15, 2020,” the indictment said.

Hunter’s ex-wife said he spent his money on prostitutes and drugs, which is borne out by his infamous laptop. Two months after the Navy dropped him for taking drugs, he was on the Board of Burisma Holdings.

He spent $800,000 on prostitutes.

The Daily Mail said Biden’s “private bankers at Wells Fargo sent him an email on December 17, 2018, warning that he had just 44 cents left in his account, according to records obtained by DailyMail.com from his abandoned laptop.”

That was according to an email on his abandoned laptop. Biden then asked the manager to transfer $20,000 from his daughter Maisy’s college fund to his personal bank account.

The investment manager told Biden that he couldn’t move the funds from a college fund to a personal account.

Biden ignored questions about the charges as he walked to the helicopter today. Previously, he said it’s all lies.

Is there a Democrat plan for all this corruption we see in the family? The way this administration operates, you know there is always a plan.

Related