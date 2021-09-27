University study found vaccinated people spread Delta variant

















A University of Wisconsin-Madison study found that vaccinated persons can spread the Delta variant. The study is not yet peer-reviewed, but the CDC supported the work.

They say vaccinated people have more viral loads than unvaccinated. Despite full vaccination, they have low Ct values [PCR test numbers, ‘cycle threshold’ values] and shed infectious virus — according to their results.

The asymptomatic vaccinated are in worse shape.

Ct values <25 were detected in 7 of 24 unvaccinated and 9 out of 11 fully vaccinated asymptomatic individuals.

Infectious SARS-VOV-2 is frequently found even in vaccinated persons when specimens Ct values are low.

They shed infectious SARS COV-2 despite vaccination.

So, why are Biden and the NY Governor forcing vaccination of people who work with the sick and infirm?

