Unvaxxed Austrians Could Face a Year in Prison at Their Own Expense

















“I’ve become convinced that we do have a situation that is essentially the growth and expansion of global tyranny that is harmonized, that is managed, that is aligned across nation states, and it appears to be aligned with the economic interests of a small cluster of investment funds that represents the bulk of global western capital.” —American scientist and researcher Dr. Robert Malone, 61, in a November 27 interview

Austria announced last month that it would order citizens to get coronavirus vaccines. That led to questions of how to enforce the mandate. The answer was a very punitive one — prison and fines.

Susanne Fürst of the populist Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ) spoke against the new amendment to the Administrative Enforcement Act to force the jab. It could keep unvaccinated people in prison for up to a year, possibly at their own expense. Her party is the only political party that voted against it.

The new amendment would raise fines from €726 (£617/$818) to €2,000 (£1,701/$2,255). It would also increase prison time for refuseniks from just four weeks to up to a year in prison.

“If detention is carried out by the courts, the associated costs shall be recovered by the courts from the obligated party in accordance with the provisions existing for the recovery of the costs of enforcing judicial penalties.”

It doesn’t specifically mention the Wuhan virus or the vaccine policy. But Ms. Fürst fears the intent of the law.

The Excuse for Totalitarianism

Constitutional Minister Caroline Edtstadler said they need the power to preserve the credibility of the legal system.

A poll released last week revealed that 55 percent of Austrians support the vaccine mandate policy. Another 40 percent were opposed. The other 5% apparently don’t know which end is up.

A survivor of Dachau warns Americans as he sees the spirit of Hitler reignited in Austria.

“I survived the Holocaust in the Dachau concentration camp. When I see the news from Austria, I see the spirit of Hitler resurrected. Little by little we are losing our freedoms. Please wake up!” pic.twitter.com/ZZxLvov0pb — 🇺🇸Robert.N🇺🇸 (@Rob_Noorollah) December 11, 2021

The Protests Aren’t Making an Impact, It’s The Great Reset

Massive protest in Vienna, Austria of over 44,000 people against the lockdown that will be lifted for the vaccinated Monday. After Monday, the unvaccinated will remain under lockdown restrictions. They are also protesting the vax mandate coming in Feb. pic.twitter.com/QRQ882Wlch — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) December 11, 2021

