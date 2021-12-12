New Shortage Threatens the Trucking Industry

















Sage News warns of a def shortage (diesel exhaust fluid distributor). There is already a shortage of sensors and now a def shortage overseas. It is probably coming to North America.

Def could be bypassed but the EPA likely won’t cancel this system.

Sage News believes it’s one of the worst shortages the truckers can face. This could put companies with fleets of trucks dead in the water.

Prices are going to skyrocket. [This is happening as Biden is destroying our energy sector in sublimation to the climate god and the AOCs.]

Watch:

