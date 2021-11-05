Up to 14,000 Permanent US Residents Left Behind in Afghanistan

















The blood of every innocent Afghan is on the hands of Biden, Blinken, Milley, Mackenzie, Jake Sullivan, Susan Rice. Just because they don’t care, does not mean we have to make it easy for them & submit. ~ Lara Logan

Up to 14,000 US residents were left by the Biden Regime behind enemy lines in Afghanistan. We did, however, take tens of thousands of unvetted Afghans into the US and let them loose.

The State Department said as many as 14,000 U.S. legal permanent residents remain in Afghanistan, Foreign Policy has learned.

Congress has been scrutinizing them about the status of U.S. citizens and green card holders that are still stranded in the Taliban-controlled country.

A congressional aide revealed the information. The State Department on Capitol Hill gives the numbers to aides in private, but would not reveal the numbers when questioned by Republican lawmakers on Wednesday, insisting the agency doesn’t track the figure.

They ignore a Branch of government. That’s undemocratic.

“Isn’t the operating assumption about 14,000?” Republican Rep. Chris Smith asked Brian McKeon, deputy secretary of state for management and resources, at a hearing on Wednesday, referring to the figure briefed in private.

“We don’t track [legal permanent residents],” McKeon responded. “It’s a good question why we don’t,” he added, suggesting the lack of clarity might be because the State Department does not require Americans and legal permanent residents traveling abroad to report their whereabouts.

Shocker! Brian McKeon, Antony Blinken has been lying to us, along with Jen Psaki, Joe Biden, and others.

As Afghanistan disappears from the spotlight, you may be deceived into thinking the worst is over. It is not. Slaughter of civil society ldrs, activists, artists, soldiers, police, govt workers, US allies etc continues unabated. Afghans say murders like these reportedly every day pic.twitter.com/UHVCxQzL3m — Lara Logan (@laralogan) November 3, 2021

Related















