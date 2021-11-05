Biden’s DoJ Left a J6 Prisoner to Die But a Judge Stepped In

















A J6 prisoner, Charles Worrell, will be immediately transferred out of the DC prison where J6 rioters and parades are held after an inspection uncovered deplorable and unsafe conditions.

Mr. Worrell was denied medical care and he had cancer.

On Wednesday, a federal judge ordered Mr. Worrell’s transfer after an unannounced US Marshals inspection of the facility found detainees were forced to live in “deplorable” conditions and were denied necessary medical care.

Judge Royce Lamberth said that the conditions in the jail were “deplorable” and “beyond belief,” and ordered that defendant Christopher Worrell be transferred immediately to a different jail, from which he will be released on home detention as soon as possible to start chemotherapy.

“This court has zero confidence that the DC jail” will provide the treatment correctly and not retaliate against Worrell, Lamberth said.

The Marshals Service is moving 400 prisoners out of a section of the DC Jail after discovering horrible conditions in the jail, like water being shut off in many cells for several days, clogged toilets, and an inmate who had been pepper-sprayed and was unable to wash the spray off for days, leading to an infection.

According to a report from the Marshals Service — which Lamberth made public Wednesday — the agency also observed DC Department of Corrections staff “antagonizing detainees” and “directing detainees to not cooperate with” the Marshals during their inspection. “One DOC staffer was observed telling a detainee to ‘stop snitching,’” according to the report.

The report also said that “water to cells is routinely shut off for punitive reasons” with many cells being “shut off for days, inhibiting detainees from drinking water, washing hands, or flushing toilets.” The Marshals also found poor entrance screening procedures to the jail and improper food service, with meals “served cold and congealed.”

The defendant, Chris Worrell suffers from non-Hodgkins Lymphoma which was discovered while he was in prison.

Unbelievably, in the United States, he was denied his cancer treatments for months. He will immediately be transferred to another facility outside of DC, and they will release him into home detention “as soon as possible” so he can receive chemotherapy for his deteriorating condition.

Most prisoners being held for January 6 offenses remain at the jail because they are in what’s known as the Central Treatment Facility, and it passed the inspection [allegedly]. Worrell is the first January 6 defendant to be removed from the jail after the inspection.

Remarkably, Biden’s DoJ under weasel Merrick Garland objected.

Over the objection of Biden’s DOJ and citing disgusting, punitive conditions in DC Jail, Lamberth releases cancer patient and J6 detainee Chris Worrell to home incarceration so he can be treated for cancer. https://t.co/4LXM0XUiBT — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 3, 2021

