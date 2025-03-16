US Agency for Global Media: The “Most Corrupt Agency in DC”

Donald Trump has signed an executive order to strip back the federally funded ‘news’ organization Voice of America.

The president’s order targets VOA’s parent company US Agency for Global Media, or USAGM. It also funds non-profit entities such as Radio Free Europe and Radio Free Asia. They were originally set up to counter communism. They should have looked for the communists within instead.

It also asks the heads of those agencies to “reduce performance… to the minimum presence and function required by law”.

Mike Abramowitz, the VOA’s director, and almost his entire staff of 1,300 people were put on paid leave.

“This order continues the reduction in the elements of the Federal bureaucracy that the President has determined are unnecessary,” the order, disclosed late on Friday, says. Trump, who clashed with the Voice of America during his first term, picked former news anchor Kari Lake to be its director for his second. Lake, a staunch ally of the president, has often accused mainstream media of harboring anti-Trump bias.

VOA, an international media broadcaster that operates in more than 40 languages online and on radio and television, is overseen by the U.S. Agency for Global Media. The agency also funds Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Radio Free Asia.

It’s pure propaganda and bloat. NBC News claimed Kari Lake said it could be saved. She said the opposite.

This Agency Is Not Salvageable

Kari Lake is Donald Trump’s senior advisor at the agency. She said, “There’s a reason it’s referred to as “pound-for-pound the most corrupt agency in Washington DC.” Because it is!”

Lake said, “This agency is not salvageable.”

“From top to bottom, this agency is a giant rot and burden to the American taxpayer – a national security risk for this nation – and irretrievably broken. While there are bright spots within the agency with personnel who are talented and dedicated public servants, this is the exception rather than the rule.

Read this list.

It’s just a fraction of what I’ve found at US Agency for Global Media. There’s a reason it’s referred to as “pound-for-pound the most corrupt agency in Washington DC.” Because it is! Through an Executive Order President @realDonaldTrump ordered the agency and… pic.twitter.com/zsXx48qCU8 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 16, 2025

