Trump Hater Hit President Trump with a Fuzzy Mic

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Danielle Kurtzleben reportedly is the person who hit President Trump with a fuzzy mic. Donald is a political correspondent assigned to taxpayer-funded NPR’s Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She covered the 2024 presidential election, focusing on economic policy and gender politics.

She’s an anti-Trumper. Kurtzleben has previously accused Trump of being pro KKK, and compared his speeches to those of Hitler.

Before joining NPR in 2015, Kurtzleben spent a year as a correspondent for far-left Vox.com.

She is fingered as the person who hit President Trump in the face with her broom mic on Friday. I guess she was overly enthusiastic.

We don’t know if she did it deliberately, but we bet she didn’t apologize.

We did get some good memes out of it anyway.


