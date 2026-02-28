Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
US and Israel Struck Iran to "Remove Threats"

M Dowling
The U.S. and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, bringing strikes to the country for the second time in eight months. There is a risk of wider regional conflict.

Kahmenei’s residence in Tehran was reportedly destroyed.

Trump had wanted a deal to constrain Iran’s nuclear program, and he sees an opportunity while the country is struggling at home with growing dissent following nationwide protests. Iran had hoped to avert a war, but maintains it has the right to enrich uranium and does not want to discuss other issues, like its long-range missile program or support for armed groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Iran would immediately strike back, but it had warned that American military personnel and bases spread across the region would be targets for any retaliation.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described the attack as being done “to remove threats.” He did not immediately elaborate.

In Tehran, witnesses heard the first blast by Khamenei’s office. Iranian state television later reported on the explosion, without offering a cause.

