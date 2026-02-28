3 Women Convicted of Voter Fraud in Alabama Sends an Important Message

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall on Thursday announced the indictments of Sarah Bennett, 60, Sharon Denson, 67, and Samantha Kyles, 46.

The three women face a combined 17 counts of ballot harvesting and 20 counts of unlawful use of absentee ballots in the Aug. 26, 2025, Frisco City municipal election in Monroe County.

It’s only 37 votes in a small town, but if it happens here, doesn’t it seem to follow that it happens elsewhere and everywhere?

Ballot harvesting is an easy way to cheat.

Alabama.com:

Marshall said the indictments alleged that the women falsified absentee ballot applications or verification documents and harvested the ballots of multiple people.

Bennett faces 18 counts with a bond set at $54,000.

Kyles’ bond is set at $21,000 for her seven-count indictment, and Denson’s bond is set at $36,000 for 12 counts.

Unlawful use of absentee ballots is a Class C felony punishable by one year and one day up to 10 years in prison.

Ballot harvesting is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.

Who thinks this is not happening everywhere?