US Chamber of Commerce Wants Amnesty for Millions

The United States UnAmerican Chamber of Commerce supports amnesty for millions of illegal aliens. They support the bill that Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL) and other lawmakers introduced.

We will never see a Republican president again if we do that. The party that gave you lockdowns, quarantines, open borders, a crumbling economy, and who wants to take away your Bill of Rights would be the sole ruler of the United States.

They’re all out for money.

On Tuesday, amid record-breaking illegal immigration levels, Salazar joined Reps. Veronica Escobar (D-TX), Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon (R-PR), Hillary Scholten (D-MI), Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR), Kathy Manning (D-NC), and Mike Lawler (R-NY) to introduce an updated version of her amnesty plan.

The Chamber of Commerce donated to Salazar “and praised the amnesty and foreign visa worker expansion as a win for big businesses looking to inflate the United States labor market to drive up foreign competition, keep wages low, and add more consumers to whom products are sold,” Breitbart reports.

“This proposal contains the types of bipartisan solutions needed to secure our borders, fix our asylum system, and help American companies meet their workforce needs,” Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Immigration Policy Jon Baselice said in a statement. “We look forward to working with the bill’s sponsors to get these desperately needed reforms to our nation’s broken immigration system enacted into law.”

The Florida [barely] Republican has made it a goal to address immigration. As a freshman, she put forward the Dignity Act, where she argued for a path to legalization for undocumented immigrants.

She worked with Rep. Veronica Escobar, a radical progressive Democrat, on a new version of the same bill with slightly different text.

According to left-wing Politico, the bill does the following:

The bill would appropriate funds for beefing up border security and infrastructure — a priority for Republicans — as well as grant legal status to qualifying undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. with a possibility of earning citizenship. The legislation would also reinforce the asylum process.

That’s exactly the same BS we’ve gotten over the past nine amnesties. The border is never strengthened, and millions who shouldn’t get amnesty – get it. It ruined California. It’s a communist mecca run by lunatics.

Tucker on Republican congresswoman Maria Salazar proposing amnesty at the WEF: “She has spent her time laser-focused on helping foreign nationals come to this country illegally. Her own constituents? No concern.” pic.twitter.com/YC1hvh0dCh — American Firebrand (@AmFirebrand) January 19, 2023

Tucker took on Salazar. She wants amnesty for 11 million, but it’s been 11 million for decades. We all know it’s a lot more than that. Also, her bill is almost identical to McCain’s and all the other amnesty bills. These illegals will crash our benefits, and no one will have them.

3/16/22 Tucker Calling Out Rep maria salazar’s America Last Immigration Bill

Tucker: “You just called last month for the amnesty for tens of millions of people who came into this country illegally.”

Maria: “Oh no”

Tucker: “Oh but you did, because I read the legislation today.” pic.twitter.com/9RAUI64klO — Mariana (@lonestarherd) January 17, 2023

Related