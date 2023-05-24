The Musk-DeSantis Launch Failed at Takeoff

Gov. DeSantis announced his campaign for President of the United States with general talking points in a short clip. Nearly half a million people couldn’t hear much of the DeSantis-Musk discussion. There were too many people, and the technical issues were constant. It kept crashing Twitter Spaces.

🚨BREAKING: Gov. Ron DeSantis officially announces campaign for President of the United States pic.twitter.com/0doDCiIBEp — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 24, 2023

The interview was mired in technical issues as the Florida governor prepared to announce his presidential run.

“The servers are straining somewhat,” Musk told an audience of nearly half a million listeners at a Twitter Spaces hosted on Wednesday. Users reported several glitches while listening. We will hear about how Mr. Musk fired 80% of his staff.

The recording is supposed to be up for 30 minutes after the broadcast, but I could only get it piecemeal. I wondered if someone had sabotaged them.

“DeSaster” is trending on Twitter.

This is pretty funny, but Musk isn’t going to endorse anybody. He had RFK Jr. on Spaces also. It’s good for business.

DeSantis supporters … Elon Musk is going to endorse DeSantis, this is the greatest thing EVER! Me: 👇 pic.twitter.com/hc9YqU1l8i — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 24, 2023

I read that his slogan was going to be “never give up,” now it seems like ‘great American comeback.’

You mean like Make America Great Again? 🇺🇸 TRUMP 🇺🇸 2024 🇺🇸 — suzy (@Suzy_1776) May 24, 2023



This next clip is an interesting discussion on Value Entertainment with Seb. Gorka, a strong Donald Trump supporter. Gorka feels DeSantis lacks character. As an example, he said DeSantis backtracked on Ukraine, and he wouldn’t come out strongly against the raid of the former president’s home.

