US Changes the Zelensky Narrative – But He Is George Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suspended top officials in a purge this past week. At the same time, NPR claims Joe Biden is now “reflecting on Ukraine’s history of rampant corruption and shaky governance.”

Zelensky tried to fire his top prosecutor, intelligence chief, and other senior officials. The Clownish Zelensky failed, so they are suspended.

Zelenskyy’s “weekend firings of his top prosecutor, intelligence chief, and other senior officials have resurfaced those concerns and may have inadvertently given fresh attention to allegations of high-level corruption in Kyiv made by one outspoken U.S. lawmaker,” the NPR article said.

“Since the start of the war with Russia, the Biden administration has mostly ignored Ukraine’s corruption history. Now, questions have resurfaced about its suitability as a recipient of massive infusions of aid,” NPR tweeted.

NPR is changing the narrative a bit. However, it doesn’t seem possible that Washington will back off from war with Russia. Perhaps they don’t like Zelensky, who appears incompetent, but…he’s George Washington. This is who George Washington would be if he was a clown.

This clown show is harming real people in Ukraine, Europe, the US, and elsewhere. Zelensky is the biggest clown. That isn’t the narrative we are sold.

Biden is finally concerned about all the money going to Zelenskyy.

The article claims Zelenskyy is working on Ukraine’s vast corruption, but Biden wants more.

This firing/suspension effort points to some discontent in the leadership. Zelensky, who has the mic, says they are traitors. The judicial branches and SVU are allegedly responsible for losing Kherson months ago. Russians infiltrated them? Suddenly, it’s treason.

It could be a crisis within the Zelensky government.

There is a rumor that corrupt officials sold the HIMARS rocket systems to Russia. That could be since corrupt Ukrainians sold weapons to jihadists, and that was hushed up. Maybe Zelensky was responding to that.

The other possibility is Zelensky is worried about losing his job. The war going badly and their army is disappearing. Some nationalist battalions – tied to the SVU – are put on the front lines, which isn’t going over well.

Maybe his days are numbered and DC is preparing for a new George Washington.

