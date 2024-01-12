US Citizen Gonzalo Lira Died in a Ukrainian Prison Over His Free Speech

We’ve been following Gonzalo since the war began. He criticized the war and the Biden administration on his blog. Many of his videos were removed from YouTube. He sounded much like Col. MacGregor. His friends told him to leave Ukraine, but he stayed too long, and he was eventually arrested only five miles from Hungary’s border. The US had no plans to ask for his release, probably because he wasn’t talking the talk.

Recently, Tucker reported he was being tortured in prison. Ukrainian leaders are just like the Russians, and Ukraine is now a dictatorship.

The Biden administration refused to call for his release, and that should tell you how they feel about free speech. Maybe they called for his arrest. Is that too conspiratorial?

And we get to send them a hundred billion dollars soon!

Gonzalo Lira, Sr. says his son has died at 55 in a Ukrainian prison, where he was being held for the crime of criticizing the Zelensky and Biden governments. Gonzalo Lira was an American citizen, but the Biden administration clearly supported his imprisonment and torture. Several… https://t.co/F0nOG9qGvv — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 12, 2024



Only two days ago, Gonzalo’s father, Gonzalo Sr., called for his release, as you can see in this next clip.

You can get an idea of who he was on this link.

