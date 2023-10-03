US Funding Vicious UN Force to Haiti to Fight Violent Gangs

The UN Security Council just approved sending forces to Haiti to fight “violent gangs,” reports Politico. Haiti happens to be one of the countries that is sending the highest number of unvetted anonymous people.

With $200 million from US taxpayers, the UN will send a multi-national force led by Kenya to Haiti to combat the gangs.

Kenyan forces are known to commit very brutal crimes wherever they are sent to keep the peace. It is also involving the US in another civil war.

The Kenyan police force has long been accused by human rights watchdogs of killings and torture, including gunning down civilians during Kenya’s COVID-19 curfew.

One local group confirmed that officers fatally shot more than 30 people in July, all in Kenya’s poorest neighborhoods, during opposition-called protests over the rising cost of living.

This is who we are now.

The resolution was drafted by the United States and Ecuador and was approved by 13 votes with two abstentions from China and the Russian Federation.

As we mentioned, the US has pledged up to $200 million for this effort because, apparently, we have money to burn. Meanwhile, our border is still wide open, and we’re still getting hundreds of thousands or millions of Haitians.

The vote comes nearly a year after Haiti’s Prime Minister was assassinated. The force will deploy within three months or perhaps as late as January. The officers are being taught French.

Haitians are skeptical.

