Gaetz Has the Votes to Topple McCarthy – House Could Be Useless

According to Hakeem Jeffries, every Democrat will vote against Kevin McCarthy today. Matt Gaetz says he has enough votes to topple McCarthy. I hope Gaetz has a plan.

If McCarthy is removed, the House would be paralyzed.

According to multiple procedural experts, a vacancy in the speaker’s chair would essentially paralyze the House until a successor is chosen. An interim speaker would be chosen from a list prepared by Mr. McCarthy and his staff at the beginning of the year, but staff intimately familiar with House rules say the role of that person would be to oversee a speaker election and little more.

If McCarthy isn’t ousted, Gaetz said he’d file a new motion daily.

The House is all we had, and it will now be useless.

McCarthy betrayed his promises but his position is unenviable. Conservatives don’t have enough power,

Kevin McCarthy… – Stroked a deal with Biden to send more money to Ukraine

– Blocking the subpoena to Hunter Biden

– Sold us out on the debt ceiling

– Didn’t secure the border

– Didn’t release the Jan6 tapes

– Kept 87,000 New IRS Agents

– Hasn’t helped J6 political prisoners… pic.twitter.com/P04f9cv5Xb — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) October 3, 2023

Donald Trump said yesterday:

President Trump responds to motion to vacate Speaker McCarthy pic.twitter.com/t0V0PRpGj7 — Wayne DuPree  (@WayneDupreeShow) October 3, 2023

Ron DeSantis commented:

DESANTIS rips the “failure theater” happening among DC Republicans: “I opposed McCarthy when it wasn’t cool years ago and he’s really somebody that Donald Trump has backed and put into that position. I think they’ve not delivered results…The contrast between Florida delivering… pic.twitter.com/aQaIJZwmeE — DeSantis War Room (@DeSantisWarRoom) October 3, 2023

Related