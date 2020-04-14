US funds Wuhan Research Lab as they work of Coronavirus bats

The U.S. National Institutes of Health has funded some of the research done by the Wuhan Institute of Virology –3.7 million dollars worth. The research included studies on coronaviruses in bats and other mammals, according to the Daily Mail.

One research paper from 2017 was titled: “Discovery of a rich gene pool of bat SARS-related coronaviruses provides new insights into the origin of SARS coronavirus.”

“Bats in a cave in Yunnan, China were captured and sampled for coronaviruses used for lab experiments. All sampling procedures were performed by veterinarians with approval from the Animal Ethics Committee of the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” the research read.

These are the bats at the source of the coronavirus and they were captured more than 1,000 miles away from the lab in Yunnan. The lab itself is 20 miles from the Wuhan wet markets.

Genome sequencing of COVID-19 traced it to bats in Yunnan’s caves. We funded this over the past decade while deeply in debt to China.

But don’t say the virus might have leaked from the lab or you will be called a conspiracy theorist.

ONE CONGRESSMAN IS DISGUSTED

Congressman Matt Gaetz said: “I’m disgusted to learn that for years the US government has been funding dangerous and cruel animal experiments at the Wuhan Institute, which may have contributed to the global spread of coronavirus, and research at other labs in China that have virtually no oversight from US authorities.”

On Saturday, Anthony Bellotti, president of the US pressure group White Coat Waste, condemned the government for spending tax dollars in China, adding: “Animals infected with viruses or otherwise sickened and abused in Chinese labs reportedly may be sold to wet markets for consumption once experiments are done.”

According to documents obtained by The Mail on Sunday, scientists there experimented on bats as part of a project funded by the US National Institutes of Health, which continues to license the Wuhan laboratory to receive American money for experiments.

Seven major epidemics are linked to bats.

We need to know who okayed this. This type of grant needs to stop, but it won’t. There are a lot of people in Congress and in our government who prefer China and their communist values to those of half of America — Republicans.