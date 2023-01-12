US Gives 2,700 Judean Artifact to Palestinians in a Political Statement

According to law, the United States repatriates some artifacts to the original tribes. As per the law, a 2,700 Judean artifact was returned this week. But it was not returned to the rightful owners. Instead, it was given to Palestinians.

They have absolutely no rightful claim to it.

This was a political maneuver by the federal government’s Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. State Department, and the New York office of WOKE DA Alvin Bragg.

They returned a Judean piece to the terror-tied Palestinian Authority, arch-enemies of Israel. Palestine didn’t exist, and it doesn’t belong to them.

The artifact was seized from Jewish-American billionaire Michael Steinhardt as part of a criminal probe in New York. As part of a deal to avoid prosecution, Steinhardt agreed in late 2021 to turn over $70 million worth of stolen antiquities that authorities claim were illegally acquired in Israel.

…

There is no indication as to what makes this object culturally Palestinian. Yet the head of the U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs, George Noll, stated that his office “is proud to facilitate the return of this rare antiquity, an example of Palestinian cultural patrimony.”

Artifacts should not be subject to politics.

They’re rewriting history and succeeding. It’s exactly what they’re doing to US history. They’re tearing down statues and putting out the fake, anti-American histories (1619 and CRT).

ICYMI: In what was the first time the US has repatriated a stolen artifact to the Palestinian Authority, last week our Office returned an ivory cosmetic spoon dating back to the Iron Age during a ceremony in Bethlehem. Learn more in @SmithsonianMag: https://t.co/SWwDUUKnnr — Alvin Bragg (@ManhattanDA) January 10, 2023

