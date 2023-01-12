Hochul: Ban Gas Stoves, Fossil Fuels in New Buildings, 2025-2030

One of the federal government’s U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissioners announced a potential ban on gas stoves which did not play well with many in their leftist base. Commission chairman Alexander D. Hoehn-SaricMore quickly rejected the proposal. More than 44% of Americans use gas stoves. However, the ever-tyrannical Gov. Hochul didn’t get the memo.

On Tuesday, New York governor Kathy Hochul came up with a proposal to ban natural gas heating and appliances in the state’s new buildings in a misguided and extremist effort to fight climate change. She went one better.

It’s not just gas stoves for Hochul!

Hochul, using extreme climate change policy as a guise, proposed a ban on the use of fossil fuels by 2025 for newly built smaller structures and 2028 for larger ones. The proposal would also see the state ban the sale of new fossil-fuel heating systems beginning in 2030.

“Buildings are the largest source of emissions in our state, accounting for a third of our greenhouse gas output,” Hochul said.

The Real Estate Board of New York trade association reacted to Hochul’s speech on Wednesday, telling Bloomberg News: “We look forward to working with City and State officials to develop a coordinated and achievable framework for advancing our shared objectives on this increasingly vital issue.”

That’s very diplomatic. They have to be. She rules like a monarch with her obedient legislature. We are a one-party socialist state here in New York. Her proposal is absurd.

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. previously told Bloomberg News the commission was set to open public comment on the dangers of gas stoves sometime this winter. He said the commission could set standards on emissions from the gas stoves. They could even look to ban the manufacture or import of the appliances.

Another bad proposal from the progressive Left.

New Yorkers don’t want it, but she does whatever she wants. They could have had the freedom-loving Lee Zeldin, but we’re all socialists now. We have surrendered our freedom to the beneficent State.

