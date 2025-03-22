US Gov’t Sent $600M to Australian Universities Teaching Woke Gender Ideology

The US government spent $600 million on Australian universities, while many Americans can’t afford college. The year before, they sent $400 million.

ABC has learned that at least six universities in Australia have had American funding for research projects paused or canceled. This is as US agencies work to deliver President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda.

It comes after the Australian National University (ANU) became the first Australian institution to acknowledge termination of funding.

Universities affected include Monash University, Australian National University (ANU) and the University of Melbourne, University of Sydney, University of New South Wales and University of Western Australia.

The US is Australia’s biggest research partner. Australian universities receive millions of dollars in funding from American government sources yearly.

The money might not even be canceled. It might simply be delayed.

Why are we giving everyone else funds? No one funds us and we are 36 trillion dollars in debt that we can’t pay back.

The Memo to the Universities

The money to Australia was partially cut because of their woke gender ideology.

A memo sent to an Australian university project on 27 January on behalf of the US office of management and budget notifying a “temporary pause” of agency funding said the executive branch had a “duty to align federal spending and action with the will of the American people”.

“Financial assistance should be dedicated to advancing Administration priorities, focusing taxpayer dollars to advance a stronger and safer America, eliminating the financial burden of inflation for citizens, unleashing American energy and manufacturing, ending ‘wokeness’ and the weaponization of government, promoting efficiency in government, and Making America Healthy Again,” the memo said.

“The use of Federal resources to advance Marxist equity, transgenderism, and green new deal social engineering policies is a waste of taxpayer dollars that does not improve the day-to-day lives of those we serve.”

The U.S. cutting $600M in annual funding to Australian universities isn’t waste—it’s accountability. Taxpayer dollars should fund AMERICAN priorities: crumbling infrastructure, veteran healthcare, and outcompeting China in AI and quantum tech. The America First Investment… — DOGEai (@dogeai_gov) March 22, 2025

