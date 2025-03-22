Reportedly, 2 Radical Imams Are Moving to Texas for New Epic City

As Islamists plan to build a mega city that potentially follows Shariah law, two more allegedly radical Islamist imams are moving into Texas.

Yasir Qadhi, a project spokesman and Pakistani-American, told The Dallas Morning News that EPIC City would enforce only Texas and federal laws.

The project doesn’t mention Shariah. While the EPIC City and Ranches website did not mention Shariah, the EPIC City website did advertise the development as “a safe purpose-built community to serve the growing needs of a Muslim community.”

According to Snopes, the Fair Housing Act prevents intervention. The community claims it’s open to “people of every background, faith, and culture” who “align with our goals of safety and security.”

Gov. Abbott isn’t doing anything about the illegal alien community of 70,000, Colonia or Colony Ridge. It’s not clear if he will act against Epic City.

Gov. Abbott issued a warning against ‘Sharia law, Sharia cities’ in Texas. Reportedly, Abbott is outraged.

Abbott weighed in on the matter, writing on X, “Sharia law is not allowed in Texas. Nor are Sharia cities,” while reinforcing existing legislation that prohibits the application of foreign legal codes in Texas courts.

Abbott continued, “Nor are “no go zones“ which this project seems to imply. Bottom line. The project, as proposed in the video, is not allowed in Texas.”

This needs to be addressed now, not after it’s built.

SHARIA LAW: Muslims that are creating a SHARIA Law City in North Texas presented how their students were waving Palestinian flags, wearing pro-Palestine t-shirts, saying how it was conquered, and girls wearing hijabs. TX Kids are being indoctrinated! Follow: @Carlos__Turcios pic.twitter.com/8CidUtozol — Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) March 16, 2025

Amy Mek, Founder of RAIR, which says this community is Hijrah, has been demonized as extreme right. What if she is right? Texas isn’t the place for Islamists, but they are here thanks to the Obama and Biden refugee programs. If they want Muslim enclaves with Muslim laws, they are living in the wrong country, which begs the question, why are they here?

The development of EPIC City is expected to proceed.

It’s too dangerous, especially given the fact that The Muslim Brotherhood said they did plan to take over the entire West.

It is probably time to worry.

ALERT TEXAS! Two more Radical Imams have just announced their move to Texas—to join the fight to make Texas the “holiest place for Islam” in the United States. Radical Imams are moving in. Mega-mosques are going up. Churches are being converted into mosques. Shadowy Islamic… pic.twitter.com/z3s6E13ABZ — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) March 22, 2025

ALERT TEXAS! Much Watch Video! Sharia in Texas: Islamic Enclaves Are Already Here— EPIC City Is Just the Next Step Governor Abbott says there is no Sharia in Texas. He says there will be no Muslim town. But look around. It’s already happening. For years, entire… https://t.co/eNJRKfE8bN pic.twitter.com/Ka8Tv3jGQc — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) February 26, 2025

